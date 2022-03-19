US’s misjudgment of Chinese Milieu

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the United States authorities mistakenly judge China’s strategic intentions, and some US officials do not allow the bilateral consensus reached at the highest level to be fully translated into practice. According to the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, President Xi has told his American Counterpart during a videoconference that some American representatives do not adhere to the important consensus that the two leaders have reached while some send the wrong signal to the supporters of the so-called independence of Taiwan. President Xi said that Sino-US relations are still facing challenges instigated by previous US leadership. Xi further specified that non-observance of the principle of “one China” and rendering support to the Taiwanese separatists is an extremely dangerous trend and until the Taiwan issue is resolved, it will have a devastating effect on China-US relations. While commenting on the Ukrainian issue, the Chinese leader said that the US authorities and the leadership of NATO should establish a dialogue with the Russian Federation and consider the concerns of Russia as well as Ukraine. President Xi was of the view that the United States and NATO should address the security concerns of Russia and eliminate the real cause of the Ukrainian crisis.

The recent escalation in the Ukrainian conflict has reduced the US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region and put the issues of Taiwan’s independence and Hong Kong democracy on the back burner temporarily. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is fully focused against Russia and undertaking several economic and diplomatic measures including the imposition of economic, financial, and travel sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in a bid to isolate Russia in the global community. Presently, the Biden administration needs Chinese cooperation for the success of its sanctions against the Russian Federation which includes full adherence to American sanctions against Russia and the termination of Chinese economic, financial, and technical cooperation with Russia. Besides seeking Chinese cooperation American officials had threatened China of grave consequences if it did not meet American demands.

On the other side, the Chinese clearly know that they are next in the line of fire and want to deal with their enemy in the neighbour’s backyard. During the video conference with President Biden, President Xi not only conveyed China’s anxiety on the US’s policy regarding China but also advised Biden to accommodate the genuine security concerns of the Russian Federation. Recently, Western media has published reports of Chinese cooperation with Russia to reduce the impact of US sanctions. According to experts, the United States has used all its cards short of armed conflict with Russia, however, American strategy could not realize its full impact against Russia without Chinese cooperation. Presently, both the US and Russia need Chinese support against each other, while China has its global agenda and intends to contest America with the political and material support of Russia. Although President Xi has delicately explained China’s agenda that opposes the war and supports Russian interests. According to Xi, Beijing is guided by its own independent judgment and will uphold the fair principles of international relations, and is not ready to comply with American demands. China’s cards are very much open hence America’s actions will set the path of US-China relations in the future.