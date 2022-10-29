US’s new defense strategy

The Pentagon has recently released its periodic National Defense Strategy (NDS), which briefly encompasses threat assessment, US defense needs, and future priorities of the US government. The US Strategists Declared the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) a pacing challenge and called for urgent steps to strengthen Washington’s deterrence against Beijing and also named Russia, Iran, and North Korea as potential hazards to its security and global interests.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security is the PRC’s coercive and increasingly aggressive endeavor to refashion the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to suit its interests and authoritarian agenda. As said, China remains America’s most consequential strategic competitor for the coming decades.

A new cold war has practically begun between the United States and China as the bilateral ties between the two capitals soured over numerous issues including trade disputes, Taiwan, and Xinjing issues, and the ongoing competition in the South China Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, growing Chinese diplomatic and economic influence along with military and technological power and Beijing’s longstanding desire to introduce the Chinese version of a new global order is being viewed with great concern by Washington.

According to reports, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is advancing its conventional as well as cyber and space capabilities besides expanding its global footprint to establish a more robust overseas infrastructure to project military power at greater distances.

Presently, America and China are vigorously building walls between their nations, a reveal of the previous strategy of building bridges between them which both nations started by knotting their ties in 1972. Henry Kissinger’s secret trip to Beijing laid foundations of US-China relations while Pelosi’s controversial visit to Tai Pei proved to be the last nail in Beijing’s fragile relationship with America.

Historically, US-China cooperation had been very crucial for the economic growth of both countries, but diverging political interests and hegemonic designs deepened their rivalry in all spheres ranging from global trade to diplomatic outreach, and military buildup to competition in cyberspace and outer space. The US policymakers identified China as the greatest challenge for America due to China’s faster economic growth, rapid development in satellite technology, and unprecedented purchasing power in the world.

Over the decades, Washington gradually adopted a hostile attitude toward Beijing starting with Obama’s pivot to Asia and Trans-Pacific Partnership initiatives to strengthen US’s economic and military ties with the Philippines, Veitnam, Loes, Australia, South Korea, and other East Asian Nations having territorial or political disputes with Beijing. At the same time, the United States enhanced its strategic engagements and military ties with Japan, Australia, and India through Quad Secuirty Dialogue to increase its military presence in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region.

The Chinese leadership has been silently pursuing its global agenda, consolidating its economic gains and enhancing its military capabilities to deter threats from western allies in the coming years. Although, the Chinese usually advocate US-China cooperation in climate change, nuclear nonproliferation, and global social development, however after recent tension with Washington over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Beijing pulled back its support for Washington in all spheres. Presently, global competitors have set the stage for a new cold war, however, time would decide the credibility of their assessments.