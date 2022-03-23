US’s President fears threat of war with chemical weapons

WASHINGTON (TASS): US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he considers the real threat of war with chemical weapons. This was reported by the press pool of the White House.

According to him, one of the journalists asked the American leader “how concerned he is and how high he considers the threat of war with the use of chemical weapons.” “I think this is a real threat,” Biden replied. He spoke to reporters before leaving the White House to travel to Brussels, where he will attend an emergency NATO summit and a G7 meeting, as well as join a scheduled EU summit.

As a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier, the United States, intending to “warn the Russian Federation against the use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine,” is trying to evade responsibility for its military-biological activities in this country and can cover up a large-scale provocation being prepared jointly with Kiev.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation earlier held a presentation, from which it follows that the United States spent more than $200 million to finance biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program and dealt, in particular, w-ith plague and anthrax pat-hogens. On the territory of Ukraine, a network of more than 30 biological laboratories was formed that worked in the interests of the Pentagon, the Russian military department said.

