The US Department of Treasury Office of the Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had imposed sanctions against 44 Belarusian entities, individuals, and government officials on August 09, 2021 on the one-year anniversary of Belarusian Presidential election. The US government perceives those elections were fake because the so-called elections had granted another five year to a tyrant and close ally of Vladimir Putin to continue his unjust rule in Belarus. In a statement issued by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control said that sanctions were imposed by the US against Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his regime to account for its continued, violent repression of Belarusian people inside and outside the country. It further said that these steps are a result of the Belarusian authorities’ continued flagrant disregard for human rights and Belarus’s failure to comply with its obligations under international human rights law.

According to reports, US Treasury targeted Belarusian entities and individuals, including state-owned enterprises, government officials, and others, who support the Lukashenka’s regime, facilitate its violent repression of the Belarusian people, and violate the rule of law. As said, US Treasury has also sanctioned close allies of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka including Belarusian Businessman Mikalai Varabai known as Lukashenka’s energy wallet, Aliakesy Alakesin, alias Lukashenka’s Tobacco wallet, the Kiaric Construction Corporation, and several state-owned enterprises, Security apparatuses, prisons, and other government institutions of Belarus. According to reports, US government specifically sanctioned those government officials who were directly involved in or responsible for the route diversion of the Ryanair flight and kidnapping of famous Belarusian dissident Pratesvich and his girlfriend during the third week of May this year. US Treasury also sanctioned the Lukashenka’s Chief Spy and head of State Security Committee of Belarus (KGB) Kanstantsin Bychak and six higher officials of Belarusian aviation industry in connection with Ryanair flight case.

Interestingly Alyaksandr Lukashenka is the sole individual to have been elected to the Power chair of the Belarus since the independence of the Country in 1991. He had served as Chairman of the Soviet and later President of Belarus for the last three decades. The Country attracted political unrest after the Presidential election held in mid-2020. When election results were rejected by Lukashenka’s rival Svetlana Tikhavanovskaya, a 37-year-old women Politician. The protests erupted across the Country and opposition leaders took exile in neighboring Lithonia. The United States, UK and European Union also rejected the results of Belarusian election and called for de-escalation of the situation; however, Lukashenka’s government used all available tools to suppress the ongoing protests in the Country with full support of Russian government. In fact, Belarusian people are tired of three decades of Lukashenka’s dictatorship in the country and want to bring change in the system, whereas Lukashenka planned to die in the chair. The EU, US and UK had imposed economic and travel sanctions against key executives and close friends of Lukashenka in a bid to isolate him, deprive him of financial resources and make it difficult for him to continue his rule in the country, however Lukashenka is not ready to give in to Tikhavanovskaya. History shows that there had been numerous rulers in the world who architected laws and invested heavily to continue their rule forever, however their schemes could not survive in the face of the tide of the time. Therefore, Lukashenka must understand that now his turn is over, and he should step down while acceding to the verdict of the Belarusian people.