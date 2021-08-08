US’s return to Afghan war

United States Air Force Bombers B-52 Stratofortress carried out airstrikes on Taliban in the City of Shiberghan, capital of Jowzjan province in a bid to provide some support to rapidly receding Afghan Security Forces against Taliban fighters. An Afghan Spokesman claimed that Taliban suffered heavy casualties during the attacks. According to reports, US President Joe Biden ordered the US Air Force to carry out strikes against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan that have been approaching major Afghan cities of Herat, Lashkar Gah, and Kandahar. As said, the Taliban have been advancing all over the country in the last several months, supposedly capturing over 90% of the territory. The Taliban offensive started following Biden’s announcement of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in early May this year. According to US media, the US Air Force planned to use the widely known B-52 Bomber and C-130 Spectre Gunship helicopter, which are stationed in Qatar.

The Biden administration has rapidly pulled out its Military troops from Afghanistan and planned to complete its draw down by 31 August 2021. The Strategy being pursued by the Biden administration in Afghanistan is yet not comprehensible to the world that whether US wants to install a peaceful political setup in the country or its intent was only to pull out its feet from hot water while leaving the belligerent Afghan groups battling each other as they were engaged before US invasion of Afghanistan. Apparently, the recent American involvement in the battle between the Afghan troops and the Taliban was to prevent the seizure of important Afghan cities by the Taliban and halt ongoing Taliban advances in various parts of the Country. Despite the huge US’s investment in Afghan Military through restructuring, training of personnel and provision of latest military hardware, the recent performance of Afghan military against the Taliban is indicative of the fact that US wasted out its resources on Afghanistan war machine over the last two decades. The culture of warlords, corruption and ethnic division remained big hurdles in transforming Afghan National Army into a professional military. Although Americans would justify their discourse in Afghanistan however they had made mistakes one after another during the Peace Process in the past. Currently, the United States had reduced its stakes in Afghanistan after troops withdrawal and such long-distance aerial operations by the USAF would be limited and selective in their nature. In fact, US bombing against Taliban has not only disturbed the pace of Taliban’s advances but also provided an immediate boost to Afghan Forces against their rival.

Although US support to Afghan Army has hindered the Taliban gains it would not bring them to a complete halt. According to experts, it was a better strategy for the US to conceive a broad-based political settlement in the country first and then start the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan, whereas the US acted differently and after chaining himself, started blaming others for its own misdeeds. According to US officials, US would provide aerial Support to Afghan Forces up to August 31, however if the situation persists then what would be the future of Afghanistan after August 2021. Currently, Indian media is speculating about deployment of Indian Peacekeepers in Afghanistan because India is acting as President of the UN Security Council and intends to further manipulate the Afghan situation in a bid to destabilize Pakistan through creation of unrest and anarchy in the country. Therefore, Pakistan must specify its options to neutralize Indian nefarious designs in near future.