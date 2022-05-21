US’s reversal of designations and next

The United States Department of State has announced the revocation of five Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designations under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) as well as delisted six deceased individuals as Specially Designated Global Terrorists on Friday.

The US Department of State reviews FTO designations after every five years to determine the circumstances that led to the designation of these entities and individuals and ultimately changes such designations if situation permits due to a change in the conduct of the entity or individual as well as any alteration in the circumstances such as elimination of an entity or death of individual.

During the current review, the Department of State removed the FTO designation of Basque Fatherland and Liberty, an armed separatist organization in Northern Spain and France which struck a ceasefire deal with Spain but presumably still involved in armed activities. While other groups whom designations had been revoked by the US include Israeli far-right violent group, Kahane Chai, and Egyptian Islamist insurgent group Gama’a al-Islamiyya that toppled the government of Mohamed Morsi in 2013, along with Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem, a Palestinian group involved in armed activities against Israel has been dropped from the list besides its deadliness. Furthermore, US administration also removed the name of Aum Shinrikyo, a Japanese armed group involved in terror activities in Japan and active so far.

In fact, the United States’ foreign policy, trade and economic relations as well as financial grants revolve around the enrichment of American political and military objectives in different parts of the world. The designations of foreign entities and individuals, as well as imposition of sanctions mostly conferred by the US government to propagate its foreign policy objectives while America rarely acted for the promotion of civil liberties, human rights, democracy and pluralism. Apparently, all delisted terror organizations are still active and pursuing their nefarious agenda against concerned nations while freeing hands of these assassins seems to be the part of a greater American agenda in the Middle East, Europe and East Asia which will be more visible in the future.