US’s scramble on Iranian supporters

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated members of a network of companies and individuals that have provided critical support to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its aerial expeditionary unit, the IRGC Qods Force (IRGC-QF) on Friday. According to reports, OFAC accused the IRGC-QF of using and proliferating lethal UAVs for use by Iran-supported militant groups, including Hizballah, Hamas, Kata’ib Hizballah, and the Houthis, and to Ethiopia. It was further said that the use of UAVs by these foreign entities has escalated the crisis and threatens to destabilize the broader region. The OFAC designated commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) UAV Command, Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, while accusing him of managing attack on a commercial shipping vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman during July 2021 and masterminding of a UAV attack against Saudi Arabian oil refinery in the past.

The OFAC also designated an Iran based Company Kimia Part Sivan (KIPAS) and an Iranian National Mohammad Ebrahim Zargar Tehrani for alleged work with Iran’s IRGC-QF to improve the force’s UAV program. According to US media, the office of the OFAC also targeted two important Iranian officials of IRGC, Brigadier General Abdollah Mehrabi, Chief of the IRGC ASF Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization (SSJO), and Managing Director of SSJO, Yousef Aboutalebi on Friday. The OFAC accused Brigadier General Abdollah Mehrabi and Managing Director of SSJO, Yousef Aboutalebi along with a private firm Aboutalebi and Mado for their alleged role in Provision of technical and financial support to the Iran’s UAV program and nuclear proliferation efforts of the IRGC and Iranian government.

United States has a mechanism of penalizing its rival governments, organizations, and individuals through a variety of measures including economic and travel restrictions, designations under Untied States human and religious rights, and financial or terrorism laws along with nuclear proliferation charges. Such designation or imposition of sanctions against any individual or entity not only abided by the US government institutions but also employed by the US partners and allies and international financial institutions and commercial firms at large except US’s rivals. In fact, these designations are an effective means to disrupt the logistic supply chain and delay/ hamper Iran’s operations against the United States and its allies in the Middle East region.

The United States is running two separate designation program one specifically against Iranian Nuclear program related firms and individuals, while other terrorism related sanctions program deals with IRGC and its proxies Organizations in the Middle East and North African regions. According to defence analysts, Iran’s UAV program has reached a high advance stage and Iranian armed drones pose serious threats to regional peace and security besides safety of foreign cargo and military vessels in the Persian Gulf and adjacent Arabian Sea waters.

Currently, the United States government is using all available tools and resources to resist Iran’s efforts for gaining the status of a regional power and a potential nuclear state in the Middle East region. Whereas Iranian government and its elite Revolutionary Guard Corps are using their cards thoughtfully and yet not giving in to American pressure. The two sides are in efforts to fail each other, however time would decide about the victor.