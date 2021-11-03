US’s strategic doctrine and world

US Strategic Command has kicked off its annual nuclear command and control and field training exercise “Global Thunder 22” aimed at providing training opportunities in all United States Strategic Command (US STRATCOM) mission areas, with a particular focus on nuclear readiness. According to reports, the Global Thunder 22 (GT-22) has been designed around realistic training activities against simulated adversaries with the goal of evaluating areas to further improve nuclear readiness and strategic deterrent capabilities of America’s Strategic Forces. According to US media, the GT22 will employ global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services, and appropriate US government agencies to deter, detect and defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies.

The US Strategic Air Command (SAC) was created in March 1946, later unified US Strategic Command was established in 1992, with headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The US STRATCOM is responsibilities for strategic deterrence, global strike, nuclear operations, integrated missile defense including strategic warning, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, analysis and targeting, missile defense and C4ISR operations including Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

According to experts, presently US has coherent two body deterrence model, which is effectively providing a foundation of deterrence between the US and Russia, however currently America’s strategists are working to form a three-body deterrence model, which can work for comparably three armed Nuclear Powers including US, Russia, and China. Apparently, the United States has initiated a second cold war with two rivals Russia and China. According to reports, US Defense officials perceive China as their prime competitor and more grave threat to the world’s peace and stability during the coming years, because China is developing and deploying its nuclear weapons rapidly. Presently, US’s intelligentsia is advocating creation of a multi body deterrence in the emerging multipolar world. The world superpowers are gathering weapons of mass destruction for first and second strikes vis-à-vis ground, air, surface, and subsurface nuclear capabilities to ensure their safety, yet feel unsafe. However, if they abandon the race of superiority and respect others sovereignty, they can change the world into a heaven on the earth.