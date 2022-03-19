US’s strategy, Abraham accord, and Iran

Commander US CENTCOM Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie has appeared to the media before leaving his office due to impending retirement in recent days. General McKenzie told the reporters that the Ballistic missile threats from Iran and its proxies are deeply concerning to nations in the Middle East. The American General was of the view that Iran’s ballistic missile threat has continued to advance and expand with greater ranges and accuracy, and land-attack cruise missiles and small unmanned aerial vehicles are also a part of that threat. According to him, Iranian ballistic missile threats have provided some opportunities for the United States to advance regional cooperation in the area of air defense and CENTCOM is focused on operationalizing the Abraham Accords as the US brought Israel into the area of operations, and missile defense is one area of cooperation that American partners understand.

The hostilities of the United States, Israel, and Iran had been continuing over recent years despite the engagement for the restoration of the JCPOA and removal of sanctions by the parties. Presently, Iraq and Syria have become the battlefield for the hostilities of this troika of enemies and they are targeting each other’s interests blatantly in other countries. Recently, Israel targeted the Iranian officials in Syria while Iran targeted Mossad headquarter in Erbil, the capital city of Kurdistan province. While expressing concerns about Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles, and small unmanned aerial vehicles, McKinzie said that America’s core objective regarding Iran is that it does not possess a nuclear weapon, and America has brought both Arab and Israel under the Central Command through the formation of Abraham accord to deter the Iranian threat. In fact, Irani missiles and other arsenal were the instruments used by McKenzie and his colleagues to persuade the Arabs to join the Abraham accord. Now, the Abraham accord has made some Arab nations a part of the Crusaders under McKenzie’s command to defeat their compatriots. McKenzie has stated the true intent of the west, while the response of the Iranian people has yet to come.