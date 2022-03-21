US’s temptation of Kazakhstan

According to US media, America intends to allocate funds to strengthen cultural, educational, and professional ties with Kazakhstan, and for that purpose, the US Department of State has instructed its Embassy in Nur-Sultan and the Consulate General in Almaty, to review proposals for implementing programs to strengthen multifaceted ties between the two countries, through a priority program focused on common values, best practices, and promotion of bilateral cooperation. According to reports, the American strategists further said that the priority areas under the initiative will be supporting society’s resilience to disinformation, the development of democratic institutions, and the economy of Kazakhstan. As said, the US government wants to invest more in opinion leaders to assist them in combating inaccurate information, popularizing the use of English-language objective resources, developing access to independent media, and promoting affordable renewable energy sources. According to reports, among other things, the initiative aimed at the spread of American culture and democratic values among the youth of the republic aged 13 to 18 through the allocation of funds.

The United States has had diplomatic and trade relations with Oil-rich Kazakhstan since its independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Presently, the US maintains two diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan including the US Embassy in Nur-Sultan and a Consulate General in Almaty, while American oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron have huge investments in the Kazakh energy sector whereas the lucrative Kazakh market of raw uranium is another attraction for American companies in Central Asian State. However, despite the goodwill and strong trade relations with the US, Kazakhstan had remained a close ally of the Russian Federation and tied its knots with Moscow through a variety of defense and security arrangements including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other bilateral agreements.

The current American proposal for the promotion of bilateral relations with the Nur-Sultan is a little surprising because Kazakhstan and its close ally Russia had accused the United States of involvement in instigating riots against the Kazakh government in early 2022. The Kazakh government dealt with the protesters brutally while shutting down the internet services and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signals in the country. Kazakhs President Kassem Tokayev accused the domestic and foreign provocateurs of instigating the public and creating problems for his government. The Kazakh government has requested Russia and other CSTO members for military troops to help control the lawlessness in the country. According to reports, more than 230 people were killed while other hundreds were injured during clashes between protestors and the security forces in the January riots in Kazakhstan. Presently, the western media and human rights organizations are demanding a free and independent inquiry to ascertain facts and penalize the culprits who caused the loss of lives and properties in the riot-hit region of Kazakhstan.

Presently, the Biden administration is suggesting a plan to promote democratic culture and American values through arranging seminars, meetings, and gatherings of youth ages 13 to 18. American strategists also want to hire opinion leaders to combat inaccurate information and develop access to independent media. Hence, critics are of the view that the January riots failed because of Takayev’s control over these liberties, hence Americans want to revitalize their plan by using public diplomacy.