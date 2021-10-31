US’s trade protectionism

According to US media, the Federal International Trade Commission of the United States announced the opening of investigations, as a result of which import duties on pipes used in the oil sector from Russia, Argentina, Mexico, and South Korea may be introduced. It was said that the Commission had received complaints from some US companies and associations about these imports. The Commission has initiated a preliminary investigation to determine whether there are sufficient reasons to believe that there is material damage to the US’s industry or a likely threat of material damage, or significantly slowed down in US industry due to Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and South Korea. According to reports, the US authorities are working on two options first to ascertain, whether the producers of these types of pipes in Russia and South Korea receive subsidies from those governments, which should be compensated by American customs duties. Secondly, the authorities will determine whether the specified products from Russia, Argentina, and Mexico are being sold in the United States at a price that is below fair value and if so then duties may also be imposed.

In fact, the United States government is working to ascertain its suspicions of antidumping duty or countervailing duty by the exporting countries including Russia, Mexico, Argentina, and South Korea. Earlier, the US government claimed that US importers approached the Department of Commerce regarding issues about the fair value of the Urea-ammonia mixture supplied from Russia. After that US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Marie Raimondo ordered an investigation about the background of an anti-dumping analysis of the supply of ammonium nitrate (liquid nitrogen fertilizer) from Russia. According to experts, the anti-dumping policy is an instrument of protection of domestic producers or to halt the import of foreign products. As per critics, the prime target of US’s campaign is Putin’s Russia while other countries were added to the list to present a Fairness in the play. Apparently, the US administration is fully committed to smash down the Russian imports to its country.