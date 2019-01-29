Usta Berkin of Turkey steals the show in CAS Karakoram Int’l Ski Cup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish skier, USTA Berkin dominated his opponents in the Men’s Giant Slalom Category on the Opening Day of 3rd CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

Ukrainian skiers TSIBELENKO Levko and NARIICHYN Andriy remained second and third respectively in the same category of this historic international event. In the Women’s Giant Slalom event Ukraine proved invincible as two Ukrainian skiers Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova got the 1st and 2nd positions respectively.

Pakistani talented international skier Umama Wali remained 3rd in the category. It was surprising to see the Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Saqib Foric racing alongside top ranking skiers from the world. Both Pakistani Winter Olympians Mr Muhammad Abbas and Mr Muhammad Karim were also seen in action on the treacherous slope of Naltar.

In this grand event, 40 Skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.