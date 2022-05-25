Sergey Savchuk

The anti-Russian policy of sanctions and restrictions is bearing tangible results, although not quite the ones that the collective West expected. Michael Lewis, CEO of E.ON, the largest energy company on the islands, appealed to the government of the kingdom with a call for immediate and large-scale financial injections in order to somehow slow down the uncontrollable crisis that is gaining momentum, leading to a hurricane increase in energy prices and, as a result, to the unaffordable cost of living for many.

The fact is that, according to forecasts by E.ON, which closely monitors the dynamics of the European energy market, the British should not even count on a decrease in energy prices. Residents of Britain are ho-nestly warned: utility bills will be record high. They even name specific numbers.

Economists there estimate that about 40 percent of the population is at risk of so-called fuel poverty. For Russia, this term sounds outlandish, but the Europeans are well aware of what is at stake. “Fuel poverty” is the level of energy prices at which each family pays more than ten percent of the total family income for always-on lights, warm batteries and hot tap water. There is no need to chuckle here: to understand the scale of what is happening, it is enough to say that the bills received by British families doubled at the end of February, that is, almost immediately after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. In April alone, the “fuel bill” rapidly increased by 54 percent at once, and in absolute terms – compared with the previous year – it increased from 693 to 1970 pounds.

This was the case in February, and by the end of May (since the Russians do not even think of surrendering to the mercy of Western democracy), the forecasts were again revised upwa-rds. The British independent company-regulator Of-gem regretfully states that the price ceiling fixed in April is not the limit at all and by October of this year, electricity, gas and heat bills will rise to 2,600 po-unds a year. That is, the av-erage British family will h-ave to snatch at least 180 t-housand rubles from the b-udget, if we count the significantly strengthened rub-le at the current exchange rate.

Naturally, Russia is to blame for what is happening, which skyrocketed the cost of natural gas at European hubs, which led to a rise in the price of all related products and services. The British media and experts prefer to remain silent about the fact that it is the UK that is the main Russophobe of the continent and the instigator of endless sanctions against the fuel and energy sector of our country, that it is London that is hyperactively pumping weapons to Ukraine, thereby protracting hostilities, the British media and experts prefer to remain silent.

The current policy, as usual, hits the poorest and most vulnerable sections of the population the hardest.

The most powerful blow will fall on incomplete families with children. Recently, the Labor Party demanded that the National Bureau of Statistics conduct a study, the results of which showed that almost 90 percent of single-parent families are dragged on their shoulders by women, and this category of citizens is the poorest, forced to save not only on heating, but also on food, the prices of which also stubbornly climb up.

The survey showed that such families have the least amount of savings for a rainy day. It averages about 400 pounds in the country – and this is 20 times less than in families where there are both parents.

Having received such deafening results, the Laborites tried to push through the allocation of special subsidies from the budget in Parliament, as well as legislatively reduce electricity and heat bills to at least 600 pounds, but the initiative was immediately blocked by the Conservative Party, who called the idea stupid.

The situation in other social groups is not much better. The latest polls show that every British family with two or more children has experienced a significant rise in the cost of living. The average couple with two children has spent an average of £400 more on daily needs in recent months than a year earlier. The cost of natural gas to households has tripled, food prices have increased by ten percent, and childcare costs by almost seven percent.

Translated into understandable numbers, this means that each family began to pay 120 pounds more for utilities, 90 more for the use of public and private transport and 65 pounds more to allocate for the needs of each child. Once again, we note that these are not expenses in general, but only the amount of additional expenses.

Of course, all of the above is not happening in a separate universe, these are direct consequences of the situation in the British economy as a whole.

The Bank of England recently published statistics, which show that the inflation rate in the kingdom has already exceeded seven percent and is almost guaranteed to hit the bar of ten percent, although back in February, Boris Johnson’s office threatened Russia with inevitable defeat and the collapse of the economy, at the same time reassuring fellow citizens that Nothing like this will happen in Britain.

Here, many will object: wait, but the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade in our country also promises inflation at the level of 17 percent by the end of the year. This is true, we agree, but there is one big difference.

Hundreds of merciless state and financial hands are purposefully strangling our country, inventing new traps and restrictions that should not only force Moscow toabandon plans for the denazification of Ukraine, but also lead to a regime change, which should be read as the complete collapse of the country, the liquidation of Russia within its current historical and political borders. Moreover, our economy withstood the first massive blow and is now gradually adapting to the new, most unfavorable conditions.

Unfriendly countries were forcibly transferred to pay for natural gas supplies in rubles, thanks to which the Russian currency returned to the already forgotten indicators of 2015, and the dollar and euro cost less than 60 rubles. Social programs are being implemented in full, roads and bridges are being built, scientific projects and studies of the world ocean are being carried out, shipyards and other heavy engineering facilities are loaded to the limit. To put it simply, it is difficult for us, but we stubbornly refuse to fall into a knockout.

At the same time, all those who with such rapture stretched their hands to our state neck suddenly realized that they were trying to strangle not a flimsy gas station country, as they had been convincing Western society for years, but a powerful state armed with modern missiles, grain and hydrocarbons. It suddenly became clear that Russia is invisibly present in almost every aspect of everyday life, that the refusal of Russian exports leads to an unstoppable increase in the cost of living in general, and that there is simply nothing to replace Russian gas, wheat and oil.

On the one hand, one can sympathize with the ordinary British, who are forced to pay for the political games of Whitehall with their hard-earned money, and on the other hand, it is they who choose their leaders, who still will not stop living with the concepts of the Cold War.

Every action must have corresponding consequences, and if Britain expected to sit painlessly behind the backs of the Ukrainian army, all her hopes were dashed.

The Russians attacked the purses of the British without warning, and, as practice has shown, they are also lucky on this front.