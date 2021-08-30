Uzbek closed border with Afghanistan

TASHKENT (TASS): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that the border with Afghanistan is completely closed, and there is no ground crossing through the Termez checkpoint.

“In order to ensure security, the Uzbek-Afghan border is currently completely closed, and there is no ground crossing through the Termez checkpoint. In the near future, the opening of the Termez checkpoint on the Uzbek-Afghan border is not planned,” the press service informed on Monday. diplomatic departments.

The ministry warned that any attempts to cross the border, regardless of their reasons, will be suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan.

As the Foreign Ministry recalled, over the past 12 days, Uzbekistan has provided assistance to a number of states in the implementation of humanitarian operations to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan, who arrived and left Uzbekistan exclusively by air.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the Republic of Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees on its territory, provides assistance in transit, providing for their strictly limited time in the country. We emphasize again that the Uzbek side is firmly committed to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan and principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of a neighboring country, “the Foreign Ministry concluded.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after US President Joe Biden announced in April his decision to end the operation in Afghanistan.