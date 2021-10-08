Uzbek FM says no plan to resume participation in CSTO

TASHKENT (TASS): Uzbekistan has sufficient potential to ensure its security and does not plan to renew its membership in the Collective Secu-rity Treaty Organization (CSTO). This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic Abdulaziz Kamilov in an interview with the government newspaper Pravda Vostoka, published on Friday.

“In accordance with national legislation, including in accordance with the Concept of Foreign Policy Activity and the Defense Doctrine of the Republic of Uzbekistan, our country does not participate in military blocs. In addition, in practical terms, it is no less important that today our republic has a significant potential of its own for ensuring national security, “- said the head of the Foreign Ministry, answering the relevant question.

According to the head of the foreign policy department, it is impossible to cope with challenges and threats only with the help of military force. “After all, there are also other instruments that are no less effective and even in most cases really turn out to be quite effective in countering security challenges. One of such instruments is diplomacy,” the minister said.

According to Kamilov, in Central Asia there is a balanced system of mechanisms for dialogue between the countries of the region and major partners in the “5 + 1” format. “Such platforms function in relations with Russia, the USA, the EU, China, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan. In addition, in the region, in addition to the CSTO, there are such organizations as the CIS and SCO, within which topical issues are discussed, including concerning the provision of regional security, including the problem of Afghanistan, “he said.

The head of the diplomatic service also pointed out that the recent participation of Uzbekistan in the CSTO summit as an honorary guest, as well as at the general meeting of the leaders of the SCO and CSTO member states in Dushanbe on September 17 this year, where the situation in Afghanistan was discussed, is an integral element of the balanced and pragmatic diplomacy of the republic.