Uzbek president’s visit to Pakistan ‘historic’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan would prove to be a milestone in boosting the existing ties between the two countries in diverse fields.

“The Uzbek president is due in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday). It will be a historic moment as the head of one of the most important Central Asian states will be in Pakistan,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Uzbekistan National Dress and Fabric Exhibition.’

Describing the visit “historic”, he said it would help expedite implementation of the vision of the two countries’ heads to provide a corridor to the Central Asian states through Afghanistan.

Work on two major projects in that regard, he said, had been carried out, while a bus service had alreday been made fully operational, which had reduced the time of goods transportation to Moscow to 12 days from 25-30 days.

The Pakistani traders were happy over the bus initiative, which they informed during the prime minister’s visit to Russia, he added.

Fawad said both Pakistan and Uzbekistan were also working to establish a rail link, which would boost trade with the Central Asian states.

The proposed rail-link project would also come under discussion during the Uzbek president’s visit, he added.

The minister said the Pak-Uzbek ties touched new heights since Shavkat Mirziyoyev had become head of the state as he was among the personal friends of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said holding of Uzbekistan National Dress and Fabric Exhibition here was a reflection to the growing linkages between the businessmen of the two countries.

Uzbekistan had historical significance for the Muslims of sub-continent as Zaheer ud Din Babar had arrived from here in the sub-continent and established the great Mughal Empire,

he added.