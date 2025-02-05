Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trade reaches $1.1 Billion

KABUL (TOLONews): Aybek Arif Usmanov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Kabul, stated in a meeting reviewing the works of Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i and Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur that trade volume between Kabul and Tashkent has increased.

Usmanov said that last year the trade exchange between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan reached $1.1 billion.

Emphasizing the importance of developing bilateral relations between Kabul and Tashkent, the Uzbek ambassador said: “Thanks to the leaders of both countries—Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the esteemed Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada—the active cooperation of ministry leaders and traders from both nations has resulted in a trade turnover exceeding $1.1 billion last year.”

Several officials from the Islamic Emirate and cultural figures also attended the meeting.

Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Art at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, emphasized the need for further study and research on the works and contributions of these two historical figures. Azizi requested Uzbekistan’s embassy to collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Culture in organizing seminars on Nava’i studies.

Atiqullah Azizi added: “Our children should choose him (Nava’i) as a role model instead of the fictional heroes of imaginary novels and read his works.”

Several writers and poets at the gathering also called for more such meetings and the establishment of joint cultural centers between Kabul and Tashkent.

“To enrich these programs and gatherings, we need to organize more events focused on cultural and literary commonalities,” stated writer Najibullah Arman.

Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i, a poet and scholar of the Timurid era, was born in 844 Hijri (Islamic calendar) in Herat. He received his early education from his father, who was a minister in the Timurid court, and later traveled to Samarkand to continue his studies.

According to some sources, Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i passed away in 906 or 907 Hijri.