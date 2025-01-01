Uzbekistan Airways begins direct Islamabad flights from May 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan’s national airline, Uzbekistan Airways, is all set to launch direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan starting next month.

According to the spokesperson of the Uzbekistan Embassy, direct air service between Tashkent and Islamabad will commence on May 24.

The spokesperson termed the direct flights a significant step toward further strengthening air connectivity between the two nations.

He stated that the new route is the outcome of joint efforts by the Uzbekistan Embassy and Uzbekistan Airways JSC, aiming to foster bilateral relations and increase travel and trade opportunities between the two countries.

In the initial phase, the airline will operate a weekly flight, scheduled once a week. Discussions are ongoing with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authorities to finalise the necessary organisational arrangements.

Considering future demand and operational convenience, there is a possibility of gradually increasing the number of flights.

Uzbekistan Airways is also evaluating the option of starting direct flights to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest economic hub.

Currently, the airline operates two regular weekly flights from Tashkent to Lahore, flying on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The launch of these new routes is expected to provide greater convenience to passengers. It is also anticipated to strengthen tourism, boost the economy, and promote cultural ties between the two countries.