Uzbekistan celebrates 30th Independence with style

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Washington DC celebrated its thirty years of Independence with great show of hospitality and its cultural display at Ronald Reagan building in Washington DC.

Large number of diplomats, US government officials, representitives from Think Tanks, NGO’s and media personnel were also invited to attend the event.

Delicious food from Uzbekistan was served as dinner and mesmerizing traditional music along with dance performances were done by leading musicians and singers from Uzbekistan.

In his welcome speech, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Washington DC, Excellency Javlon Vakhabov highlighted the cooperation between the United States and America. He also praised Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev under whose leadership the country has achieved great success on many fronts.

Several Congressmen from the US congratulated Uzbekistan on its 30th Independence year and thanked the country for its recent help in evacuation of the Americans from Afghanistan.

During the event, at small corner was setup for the display of traditional Uzbek clothes, carpets, fruits and other artifacts from Uzbekistan. A female statue in the middle of the event, displaying traditional outfit from Uzbekistan and dance performance by a little girl from Uzbekistan were praised by everyone at the event.

A diplomat from Russia who has been serving in Washington DC since last few years while talking to this correspondent said that “this is most beautiful event I have attended in Washington DC so far.”