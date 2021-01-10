Uzbekistan increases electricity to Afghanistan by 300MW

Monitoring Desk

KABUL (Pajhwok): Electricity import from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan has increased to 300 megawatts which would resolve the country’s electricity shortage problems to a large extent, the power utility said on Sunday.

In a statement, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said the power supply to Afghanistan had increased to 300 megawatts after fixing the technical problems in Uzbekistan.

The source added that the neighboring country was working to restore the power transition to 450 megawatts to Afghanistan.

People of the capital Kabul and other provinces were faced with many problems due to the shortage in the power supply from Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Afghanistan‘s power utility said that Uzbekistan had decreased its power supply from 300 megawatts to 150 megawatts to Afghanistan.

The source added that Kabul had access to only 65 megawatts of imported electricity while 105 megawatts was supplied from domestic power resources.

Tajikistan had also decreased its power supply from 90 to 60 megawatts to Afghanistan.

Industrial parks also face acute shortage of electricity and face frequent loads shedding in a single day.

Courtesy: Pajhwok