Uzbekistan interested in investing in Afghan infrastructure: Karimi

KABUL (TOLONews): Bilal Karimi, the Islamic Emirate’s ambassador to China, met with Uzbekistan’s ambassador in Beijing to discuss expanding political, economic, and trade relations.

During the meeting, the Uzbekistan ambassador expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s cement, electricity, and other sectors.

The Afghan ambassador described the establishment of a joint market in Surkhandarya, Uzbekistan, as a significant advancement and called for further progress and cooperation in transit and trade sectors.

Qutbuddin Yaqubi, an economic expert, stated: “Uzbekistan, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, holds a strategic geographical position and can play a significant role in investment, particularly in developing and strengthening Afghanistan’s infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy highlighted the benefits of foreign investments for Afghanistan’s economic growth.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that countries such as Qatar, Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and China are actively investing in various sectors in Afghanistan.

Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said: “Foreign investments enhance economic cooperation between countries. Apart from China, countries like Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, and some companies with extensive international experience are interested in investing and have already initiated projects in some sectors.”

Meanwhile, several traders emphasized the need for greater facilitation in various areas, including transportation, with regional countries.

Omid Haidari, a trader, said: “The only remaining issue is with Kazakhstan. We urge the Kazakh leadership to allow transit permits for our transport vehicles so we can access Moscow via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and from Moscow to other destinations.”

Earlier, the Uzbekistan ambassador, during a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister, also stressed strengthening relations in various fields, including establishing healthcare centers, importing medicine, setting up cement factories, and purchasing and trading coal from Afghanistan.