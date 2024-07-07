Uzbekistan to continue assisting Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Reaffirming its support for Afghanistan at the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Afghanistan had fallen out of the international community’s attention due to conflicts in other regions.

Uzbek media reported: “President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called for coordinated action to assist Afghanistan, highlighting the challenges the country faces amid global conflicts”.

Mirziyoyev noted the challenges facing Afghanistan due to shifting global focus: “Unfortunately, due to the intensification of wars and conflicts in other regions of the world, the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, where millions of Turkic people live, has fallen out of the international community’s attention.”

Emphasizing Uzbekistan’s dedication to assisting Afghanistan, Mirziyoyev stated, “Uzbekistan will continue to provide necessary assistance to the Afghan people.”

He also addressed the importance of economic measures, specifically the return of Afghanistan’s financial assets: “We believe that the return of Afghanistan’s frozen financial assets abroad will help alleviate the social situation in the country”. Mirziyoyev called for a coordinated effort among OTS member states to address the situation in Afghanistan.