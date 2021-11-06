Uzbekistan will provide all possible assistance to Afghanistan: Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT (TASS): President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who took the oath of office on Saturday and entered the second presidential term, said that the development of relations with Russia, China, the United States, Turkey and European countries will remain an important direction of Tashkent’s foreign policy. The text of the inaugural speech is quoted by the press service of the Uzbek leader.

“We will pay special attention to expanding mutually beneficial and multifaceted relations with Russia, China, the United States of America, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and our partners in all regions of the world,” Mirziyoyev said.

He added that Tashkent will develop “a pragmatic and balanced foreign policy.” According to him, the main task remains to strengthen partnership with the countries of Central Asia. The Uzbek leader paid special attention to the situation in Afghanistan. “We will provide all possible assistance to Afghanistan, which is our neighbor and an integral part of the region, in restoring peace and stability, preventing an economic and humanitarian crisis in this country,” he said, noting that Tashkent is interested in implementing large transport logistics projects together with Afghanistan.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev added that in the difficult and alarming situation in the region, “the priority task is to further increase the power of the republic’s armed forces, which serve as a reliable guarantor of ensuring peace and security in the country.”

He also noted that Uzbekistan will “fill with new practical content” relations with the United Nations and its specialized structures, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, international financial institutions and regional organizations, including the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Turkic Council, the Economic Cooperation Organization.