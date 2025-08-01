Vaani Kapoor defends Diljit Dosanjh amid criticism over his movie with Hania Aamir

(Web Desk) – Amid recent India-Pakistan tensions, Punjabi Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has faced significant criticism for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film *Sardar Ji 3*, leading to a ban on the film’s release in India.

A strong boycott campaign against Diljit Dosanjh has been raging on social media and continues to gain traction.

However, while Diljit has faced harsh criticism, some fans and a few fellow artists have voiced support for him, with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor leading the charge.

Indian actor Vaani Kapoor defended Diljit Dosanjh stated that he has not broken any laws. She noted that the film was likely completed before the recent incident, involving over 100 technical crew members.

Vaani further emphasized that Diljit’s intentions were never to disrespect the country, highlighting his status as a globally renowned artist.

She added that he likely invested significantly in the film and may have incurred financial losses due to the ban.

It is worth noting that the ban on ‘Sardar Ji 3’ in India, following the Pulwama incident and India’s failed military operation, “Operation Sindoor, has led to a hardline stance against cultural exchanges with Pakistan.

While several Indian artists have opposed Diljit Dosanjh and boycotted his film, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has also spoken in his favour, advocating for a more constructive resolution to the issue.