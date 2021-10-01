‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ in Latin America

At the moment, the origin of the doses is not the main concern in Latin America, where only 35 percent of the population is vaccinated. In ten countries, including Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Venezuela, less than 20 percent of the population is fully protected, though the number is far higher in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. However, external support during the pandemic could have long-lasting impacts on the images of the United States, China and Russia among Latin Americans. That is no doubt a factor in the Biden administration’s pandemic response in the region. The United States, for example, has played a major role in COVAX, pledging $3.5 billion compared to China’s $100 million contribution. Moreover, in addition to direct U.S. donations, Latin American countries are also receiving U.S. mRNA vaccines through COVAX.Washington has also sought to distinguish its “vaccine diplomacy” from Beijing’s sometimes heavy-handed approach. Whereas the White House emphasizes that its vaccine donations come with no strings attached, China has appeared to link vaccine sales to policy on Taiwan and Huawei, the controversial telecommunications giant. Those linkages were most clear earlier this year, when China reportedly pressured Paraguay to cut ties with Taiwan in exchange for vaccines and demanded that Brazil reverse plans to exclude Huawei from upcoming 5G auctions.On September 22, at the UN General Assembly, Biden pledged to donate an additional 500 million vaccine doses to developing countries to fulfill his promise of building an “arsenal of vaccines” for the world. Given intensifying U.S.-China competition in the Western Hemisphere, hundreds of millions of these doses will likely find their way to Latin America.