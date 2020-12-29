Vaccine Monopoly calls for Vaccine diplomacy

Dr. Nadeem jan (TI)

After World War 2nd the world at large made unprecedented strides towards eradicating poverty, reducing childhood mortality, increasing life expectancy, and expanding literacy.

No event since then has encountered such a profound global impact on huma lives as COVID-19.

The pandemic has triggered a public health and economic crisis on an unprecedented scale and has exacerbated systemic problems such as poverty, inequality, and despair. The virus that has killed more than 1.7million people, has exposed vast inequities between countries, as fragile health systems and smaller economies were hit harder.

1st ray of Hope sprang when the Pfizer/ Biontech Corona vaccine results in stage three trial informed of more than 90 % efficacy, flowed by Moderna and AstraZeneca. Having a vaccine is one part of the equation, the others are its availability at scale, its safe transportation, and its ultimate adequate utilization.

The race to access vaccine is on at an unprecedented scale where the rich economies rushing to hoard the bulk of it. While many poor nations mayn’t be able to vaccinate at most 20 percent of their population in 2021, some of the world’s richest countries have reserved enough doses to immunize their own multiple times over.

According to a New York Times analysis, if all the doses they have claimed are delivered, the European Union would inoculate its residents twice, Britain and the United States could do so four times over, and Canada six times over. The outlook for most of the developing world is dire. Because of manufacturing limits, it could take until 2024 for many low-income countries to fully immunize their population.

This mimics the 2009 H1N1 “swine flu pandemic” when poor nations were left with limited vaccine doses due to the unequal purchasing power and monopoly of vaccine by wealthier ones. There is compelling evidence which informs that an equitable supply of vaccine pays off more dividend than monopolizing it by the world few.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation argues that if the 80% efficacious vaccine were distributed equitably based on the population size of each country, 61% of deaths could be prevented. This is compared with 33% of deaths averted if high-income countries could stockpile vaccines.

Another study from “RAND Europe”, suggests that a globally coordinated approach to distributing COVID-19 vaccines, in which access is equitable, would be the most cost-effective.

The modelling study suggests that investing US$ 25 billion by the wealthier countries for vaccine procure and delivery to the world’s poorest countries would yield a benefit-to-cost ratio of 4.8 to 1; for every US$ 1 spent, wealthier countries would get back about US$ 4.80 in terms of the avoided economic costs.

Without enlightened investment – a fraction of the US$ 8.1–15.8 trillion estimated global cost of the pandemic – the global economy would potentially lose about US$ 153 billion every year until a vaccine becomes universally available. This is sum of the health cost and loss to the economy when restrictions are imposed.

One of the key learnings from COVID pandemic is that governments, businesses, or civil-society groups cannot meet systemic global challenges alone. We need to break down the siloes that keep these domains separate and start to build institutional platforms for pro- poor public-private cooperation.Above the ethical lines, failing to protect people in the developing world will leave a reservoir of coronavirus that could spark new outbreaks any time.

To cope up with such an unprecedented crisis, the world needs to pursue an “Empathic & Ethical global Reset” through the equity lense. This mega reset need champions with a global influence who has the courage to change the pillars of the global eco-system and realize the vision of “vaccine for all”. Pakistani PM Imran khan was the 1st leader to raise voice for equitable vaccine access to all regardless of the ability to pay and wavering off debt of the poor countries. This , however, needs to be taken further for making the world a better place than the one of 2020. Prime Minister Khan has the essential ingredients and space to lead it from the front and engage influentials like Mr. Bill Gates, HE. Mohmmad bin Salman, Mr. Tony Blair , Mr. Barak Obama and some others to form a “high level group” for steering the efforts.

This high-level group could prevail to convene a UN General assembly session on “vaccine for all” thereby enacting resolution for judicious supply and effective utilization of the vaccine. For vaccine to reach simultaneously the poor nations, a maximum vaccine limits in the 1st phase ( 20 % of its total population) be stipulated through a UN resolution.

An exceptional 10 % extra quota may be allowed to procure subject to proportionate supply in donation for the world’s poor. This would strike the required balance in the vaccine supply and demand while subsidizing the poor.

The high-level group could also influence World economic Forum, EU, World Bank, G20 and Shanghai Cooperation for sustained investment in public health and making the COVAX facility an effective body. Persuading WTO for waiving off intellectual property rights on COVID vaccine be a big gain.

This pandemic offers an opportunity for the world to unite, show solidarity and charter a new Magna Carta “All lives deserve equal access to health & vaccine regardless of the race, religion, purchase power and color” and this calls for “Vaccine diplomacy” to take roots in real terms for a global impact.

In addition to the impact on the current pandemic, this would create an opportunity to establish a live global framework that could strengthen “global health systems” thus protecting humanity in the face of future pandemics. “No one is safe until everyone is safe”.

