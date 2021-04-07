Vaccine shopping can be surprisingly easy

WASHINGTON (Axios): Many coronavirus vaccination sites are making it easy for people to shop for the vaccine they want.

Why it matters: Public health officials have advised for months that the best vaccine to get is the one that’s first available. But giving people a choice about which shot to get could help improve overall vaccination rates, especially among more hesitant Americans.

By the numbers: Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine is particularly popular with people who say they want to wait and see how the vaccine is working for others before getting it, according to recent KFF polling.

Among Americans open to getting vaccinated, only 28% said they had a strong preference of which shot they want, and nearly half said they didn’t have a preference.

Similar shares said they would “definitely” get each of the three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., although J&J had a slight edge over Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines.

Among those with a brand preference, about a quarter said they prefer a single-dose vaccine.

Zoom in: CVS lists which vaccine is being offered at all of its locations administering shots.

“We want people to know what they’ll be receiving, and prepare accordingly,” CVS spokesperson T.J. Crawford said.

Publix administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but offers specific “booking opportunities” for each throughout the week.

Vaccine Finder, a website that helps people find open vaccine appointments, allows people to select which vaccines they want to search for.

What they’re saying: Giving people the option to sign up for the vaccine they want has its tradeoffs. On the one hand, it could increase overall vaccine uptake.

It could also help overcome certain barriers to getting vaccinated for certain populations.

But if people delay getting vaccinated to wait for the shot they want, that could be a bad thing.