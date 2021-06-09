Val Demings officially enters Senate race against Rubio

FLORIDA (thehill): Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) officially launched her Senate campaign in Florida on Wednesday, becoming the highest-profile Democrat yet to announce a challenge to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).
“Unlike some in Washington, I never tired of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law,” Demings said in a video announcing her candidacy. “But it turns out, there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business.”
She added: “I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”
Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a rising star among Florida Democrats, had been expected for weeks to launch a Senate bid. Several other Democrats are already seeking the party’s nomination, including former Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.).
