Val Demings officially enters Senate race against Rubio

FLORIDA (thehill): Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) officially launched her Senate campaign in Florida on Wednesday, becoming the highest-profile Democrat yet to announce a challenge to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

“Unlike some in Washington, I never tired of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law,” Demings said in a video announcing her candidacy. “But it turns out, there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business.”

She added: “I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good.



Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a rising star among Florida Democrats, had been expected for weeks to launch a Senate bid. Several other Democrats are already seeking the party’s nomination, including former Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.).