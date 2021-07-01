Monitoring Desk

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) – Vincent van Gogh’s self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organisers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist’s depictions of himself.

Self-portrait from 1887 painted by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display – from “Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat” painted in 1886 in Paris to “Self-Portrait with a Palette” which van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

Self-portrait with grey felt hat, 1887 painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

Part of The Courtauld collection, the well-known “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear”, which van Gogh painted in 1889 after cutting off most of his ear, will also be on show alongside loaned works.

Self-portrait from 1889 painted by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

“This will be the first time that the full span of Van Gogh’s self-portraiture has been explored in an exhibition,” the gallery, which will re-open in November after a refurbishment, said in a statement on Thursday.

Self-portrait with bandaged ear, 1889 painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

“An outstanding selection of more than 15 self-portraits will be brought together to trace the evolution of Van Gogh’s self-representation … Several works in the exhibition were last together in Van Gogh’s studio and have never been reunited, until now.”

Self-portrait with straw hat, 1887 painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

“Van Gogh Self-Portraits” will run at The Courtauld, which is located in central London’s Somerset House, from Feb. 3 to May 8, 2022.

Self-portrait as a painter from 1888 by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

Self-portrait with dark felt hat, 1886-87 painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

Self-portrait from 1887 painted by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890)

Courtesy: Reuters