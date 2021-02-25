Varsities financial crisis: PHC directs HEC, Education, Finance to resolve issue within month

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar directed Federal Secretary Education, Federal Secretary Finance and Higher Education Commission to find solution for financial crunch facing of public sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within one month and submit report before court, Thursday.

During the hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that century old institutes of the province are at the merge of closure due financial crisis. He added that the biggest varsity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa University of Peshawar had curtain salaries staff to 50% in the last month.

Executive Director HEC appeared before PHC and informed that the commission had provided grant to 21 universities of the province.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr. Idress also appeared before PHC and informed that financial crunch begin in 2013 and the university shall be have surplus budget if government take over liability of more than Rs, One billion pensioners.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed Executive Director HEC to arrange meeting with VCs of University of Peshawar, Islamia College University, Agriculture University and University of Engineering and Technology for resolution of financial crisis.

Federal Secretary for Education Farah Hamid appeared before PHC and informed that mushroom growth of varsities after 18th constitutional amendment by provinces without any planning had created financial crisis in higher education sector.

Federal Secretary for Education informed that majority of public sector universities are facing administrative crisis which has made worse the situation at higher educational institutions. She added that provinces did not providing funds on regular basis to varsities it’s another problem regarding higher education.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that we have to safeguard our institutions for next generations.

Federal Secretary for Finance argued that varsities must generate revenue for themselves and private sector universities which are example profitable institutions.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid annoyed argument of Federal Secretary for Finance and remarked that private universities are collecting high fees from poor and common people.

The court has directed HEC, Secretaries Education and Finance to arrange meeting with VCs and other competent officials and find sustain solution for financial crisis of varsities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till further hearing on 1st April 2021.