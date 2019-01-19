Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh likely to play lead role in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ remake

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: There has been speculation since long that director Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna (1994) would be remade. But the producers, Vinay and Priti Sinha, have something else in mind.

The plan is to re-launch it as an Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded as the cult movie completes 25 years this year. Buzz is that Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have been approached for the film. In the 1994 comedy, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan played Prem and Amar respectively. It was written by Piyush Changde.

A source told a tabloid, “Producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna. It won’t be a sequel or remake. Nor will Raj Kumar Santoshi direct it. While they have not decided yet what exactly it will be, they are sure it won’t be a remake or a sequel but something as exciting. Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, was a cult movie and one cannot mess with the original. One should not touch such a great film and that too 25 years later and destroy it by a remake or sequel. The director is yet to be finalised.”

The source further added, “AAA reloaded will be a big film and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalise everything before making an announcement. Ranveer and Varun, have been approached for their comic flair to play Amar and Prem – who again will be happy-go-lucky characters but not what we saw in the 1994 movie. Both are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease. This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions. While the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern.”