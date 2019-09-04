Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 goes plastic free

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The posters were recently shared by the lead stars online and got their fans excited.

Owing to the current environmental threat, the team of Coolie No.1 has decided to go entirely plastic free. The crew of the film will be using plastic free sippers to do their bit for the environment. This is the first time in Bollywood that an entire set has opted to go plastic free while shooting. The actors announced the same by sharing a few pictures on social media. Check the pictures below.

Coolie No.1 will be directed by David Dhawan, who also shot the original back in 1995. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Coolie No.1 is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)