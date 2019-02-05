Varun Dhawan shares the first official look from Street Dancer

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After ABCD 2 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together once again for Remo D’Souza’s next dance film titled Street Dancer. While Varun has already started shooting for the dance film in Punjab, Shraddha along with co-star Nora Fatehi will be joining Varun for the film’s second schedule in London. The film reportedly is being shot in the 3D format.

Both Varun and Shraddha took to their social media handles to share the first official look from the film. While Varun wrote, “WE ARE BACK Title out in few hours #3iscoming rule breakers”

Shraddha shared the picture saying, “This is our first step Are you ready to break the rules this 8th November? #3IsComing”.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha will be playing the role of a Pakistani dancer in the film, whereas Varun will be playing a guy from Punjab. Interestingly, Street Dancer will also have a Nora and Shraddha having a dance-off. The latter is even learning five different forms of dance for her role including trained Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Tutting and Animation and Urban. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Sonam Bajwa.