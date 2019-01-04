Varun Dhawan starts preparation for upcoming dance film ‘ABCD-3’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Remo D’Souza’s dance film, ABCD 3 has been making headlines for the longest time now. The film which earlier had to star Katrina Kaif in the lead will reportedly now have Sara Ali Khan or Shraddha Kapoor opposite Dhawan. As excited fans are to watch Varun in this much-anticipated film, we can’t wait to see who he will be romancing in the film.

A musical in its own, the latest reports suggest that Varun will be seen as a boy from Punjab in the film who has been brought up in London. Film’s first schedule is expected to begin January 22 onwards in Punjab post which the entire crew will move to London. Commenting on the same, a source close to the project informed Mirror, “During the first seven-day schedule in Punjab, a song and a few scenes will be shot after which the team moves to the UK in the first week of February. A major chunk of the film will be shot in London, and it wraps up mid-April,”

Meanwhile, as another update, the 31-year-old actor has already started prepping up for his role in the film. Sharing the same in a boomerang video, Varun wrote, ‘3 – It begins’.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film also stars Prabhudeva in an important role.

Other than this Varun recently wrapped up the shoot of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank in which he has reportedly shot the toughest scene of his career.