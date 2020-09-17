Vawda granted time

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as member Parliament.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon regarding the eligibility of Vawda.

The petition had stated that the federal minister had hid information regarding his dual nationality in his nomination papers submitted to ECP.

It prayed the court to declare Vawda as disqualify on hiding the information. The court granted time to Vawda to submit his comments and adjourned hearing of the case till October 14.