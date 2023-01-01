Vawda claims Faiz Hameed ‘biggest beneficiary’ in Imran’s corruption case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda Wednesday alleged ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed was the “architect” and the mastermind in the corruption case Imran Khan was currently facing.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, he said, “My compulsion today was to tell the nation that when you say the beneficiary is Imran, the biggest is Faiz Hameed.”

He further said that this was a “very small case” and that bigger crimes would be uncovered when things were further probed.

Vawda also assailed President Arif Alvi for playing a “huge role in these misunderstandings”.

Responding to a query if the President House had a role in PTI members leaving the party, Vawda said, “What the president has done, I don’t think even an enemy could do. A huge role in these misunderstandings is of the President House and President Arif Alvi sahib.”

He further said he had warned Imran before about “snakes” in his party, who he added would be holding press conferences soon, condemning the May 9 violence.