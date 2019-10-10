Vawda, WB country director review progress on hydropower projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan called on Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in Islamabad on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest, progress on ongoing hydropower project and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Illangovan hailed the government for acquiescing land and tackling other issues in connection with Dasu hydropower project. He also praised the minister for improvement in water sector.

Earlier on October 9, Country Director for the World Bank in Pakistan, Patchamuthu Illangovan along with his team had met Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Patchamuthu Illangovan had apprised Hafeez Sheikh of various ongoing and upcoming projects of the World Bank for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The finance adviser had underscored the importance of technical and financial assistance from the World Bank to further strengthen its growth-oriented objective and developmental goals in different sectors of the Pakistan economy.