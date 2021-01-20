VC KUST chaired meeting of central admission body

F.P. Report

KOHAT: Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor chaired meeting of the Central Admission Committee. Zillidar Khan, Dy. Registrar Admissions and Student Affairs presented proposal for spring 2021 Admissions schedule, Entry test, merit calculation formula and details about the undergraduate and graduate programs to be offered for admissions during spring 2021.

Vice Chancellor expressed pleasure over the smooth functioning of the admission process made purely on merit. He also highlighted agenda related to ‘Admissions to 3rd year BS 5th semester’ for various programs at University for students of affiliated colleges since HEC has issued directions in this regards.

The agenda was discussed in detail and the Committee approved to advertise the admission in 3rd year (5th semester) in different subjects.

Further the Vice Chancellor instructed the Director Academic to place the courses to be offered in ‘Bridging Semester’ for various programs in the upcoming ASRB and Academic Council meeting for discussion and approval.