Pakistan

VCAS reviews Multi-National Exercise “Aces Meet 2021-1”

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), Pakistan Air Force reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Vice Chief of Air Staff was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant Airpower Center of Excellence, Air Commodore Ahsen Yousaf, about the salient features and progress of the exercise “ACES MEET 2021-1”, said a PAF media release.

The Vice Chief expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the participating units and conduct of the exercise.

Major Gen Eid Bin Barrak Al-Otaibi, Commander King Abdul Aziz Air Base was also present at the occasion along with other military dignitaries from PAF and RSAF.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply