Veena criticizes Mahira for participating in Aurat March

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Veena Malik has very strongly criticized Mahira Khan for taking part in Aurat March.

Rallies and marches were conducted in major cities across the country to observe International Women’s Rights Day yesterday.

Several celebrities including Mahira Khan, Nadia Aghan and Maheen Ghani came forward to support Aurat March.

Taking to twitter, Veena Malik shared a picture of Mahira Khan and strongly criticized her for participating in Aurat March.

She disapproved Mahira’s dressing sense and habit of smoking and asked her to stop demanding equality.

Veena further criticized Mahira Khan for getting involved in a controversy with Pakistan’s senior versatile actor, Firdous Jamal last year.