Venezuela frees more election protesters, bringing total to 2,006-AG

(Reuters): Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek Saab said on Monday his office has requested that 110 people arrested during protests over a contested July election have their detention measures revised, bringing the total number of protesters freed over the last few months to 2,006.

The attorney general’s office has repeatedly freed protesters arrested during demonstrations against the government, which says President Nicolas Maduro won a third term in office, despite vote tallies published by the opposition which show its candidate notched a resounding win.