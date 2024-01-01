Venezuela to free additional 177 election protesters

CARACAS (Reuters) : Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab said on Monday that 177 more people arrested over election protests are to be freed, taking the total number of prisoners released to 910.

In recent weeks, Saab has announced a series of releases of groups of the more than 2,000 people who were arrested for taking part in protests after the July election.

Rights groups say they have only been able to verify some of the releases and that at least three protesters have died in custody.

Electoral authorities and the country’s supreme court have said President Nicolas Maduro won a third term, but the country’s opposition has released ballot box-level tallies it says show a resounding victory for its candidate.