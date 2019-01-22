Venezuelan army arrests soldiers calling for uprising

CARACAS (AA): A group of soldiers calling for an uprising against the Venezuelan government were reportedly arrested on Monday.

“A small group of soldiers were arrested who betrayed their oath of allegiance to the homeland,” said a statement published on Twitter accounts of Television of Venezuela and the Ministry of Popular Power for Defense.

A series of videos against President Nicolas Maduro shared on social media on Monday triggered a wave of demonstrations in the city.

In the video, a man who introduced himself as Sergeant Armando Figueroa called on Venezuelans and soldiers to gather on the streets against the government.

Security forces intervened with tear gas to disperse protesters in Cotiza district, a poor neighborhood 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the presidential palace.

The Venezuelan government has not yet commented on the issue.