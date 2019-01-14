Venezuelan Intelligence agents arrest Opp leader

CARACAS (Sputnik): The day before, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the statement that the US would continue to use the full weight of US economic and diplomatic power to press for the “restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has reportedly been detained by the country’s intelligence agents, two days after he was declared the interim President of Venezuela by the disempowered National Assembly.

“Alert the world and the country that today # 13Ene a SEBIN command intercepted the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela @jguaido and we do not know his whereabouts,” a message on Guaidó’s official Twitter account reads.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for the second presidential term for the period from 2019 until 2025. Maduro has faced criticism from a number of states after his re-election in May, with some countries claiming that the vote was illegitimate, something vehemently denied by Caracas.

Earlier in January, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting of the Lima Group foreign ministers that the union did not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro’s new presidential term that will begin on Jan-uary 10 and urged him to call a new presidential election.