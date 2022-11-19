Verstappen beats Perez to pole for Abu Dhabi GP

ABU DHABI (AP): Formula One champion Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of teammate Sergio Perez as he seeks a record-extending 15th win of the season.

Verstappen set the pace with a lap of 1 minute, 23.824 seconds to beat Perez by .228 seconds.

The Mexican driver is aiming to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to second place in the championship behind Verstappen. Leclerc was .040 off Perez’s time.

Verstappen said he had a scare at the start of the third and final qualifying session when “everything just turned off” on his car in the garage, delaying his start.