Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi this week, a senior police official confirmed on Friday as tributes poured in from actors and fans of the deceased.

Khan, 77, starred in several high-profile Pakistani drama serials such as “Afshan,” “Uroosa,” “Aanch,” “Bandhan” and “Shaam Se Pehle.” As per reports in prominent Pakistani news websites such as The News, Geo.tv and other publications, Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday.

Quoting police, local media reports said Khan’s body seemed to be around a week old when it was found, adding that the actress was living alone.

“As per the station house officer, she passed away naturally,” Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Farrukh Raza told Arab News. “She was shifted to the hospital for further process.”

Karachi police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said authorities were waiting for the actress’ son to retrieve her body, adding that it is being kept in the morgue for now.

Tributes poured in for Khan on social media platforms from fans and former colleagues.

“She was my on-screen mother but brought a compassion reminiscent of a maternal figure, a presence that soothed, grounded and made a space feel more human,” Renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

Siddiqui said Khan was a calm person who let her “acting do the talking.”

“Ayesha jee wasn’t just an actor; she was an atmosphere. And her absence will be deeply felt,” he wrote.

“Devastating. Rest in peace, Ayesha ji,” Pakistani actress Anoushay Abbasi wrote beneath Siddiqui’s post.

As per Geo News, Khan’s body was discovered when her neighbors informed her family about a “foul smell” emitting from the actress’ apartment.

“After being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted her body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities,” the report said. It added that police said a post-mortem would be conducted if requested by the family.