Veteran Shagufta Ijaz turns young, bold and more beautiful

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan’s veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz mesmerized netizens in her new transformation by taking a back turn into her age; looking young, bold and even more beautiful. Her transformation has increased the temperature on social media as the actress unbelievably looked half of her actual age.

Shagufta Ejaz is a senior and versatile Pakistani television and film actress who has been a part of the showbiz industry since decades. Shagufta Ejaz started her career in early 80’s and today she’s considered as one of the finest actress of Pakistan who marked herself in industry with her own diligence and hard work. Shagufta Ejaz is married and blessed with four adorable daughters.

Lately, famous makeup artist/photographer Akif Ilyas shared some enchanting transformation pictures of senior actress Shagufta Ejaz, which left the audience startled. The amazing transformation pictures shows Shagufta Ejaz donning a white top, paired with casual jeans. Minimal makeup look was carried by Shagufta.

Within no time, Shagufta Ejaz’s pictures went viral on social media. The netizens were mesmerized by Shagufta’s unbelievable transformation, as they stated that the actress looks young and beautiful.