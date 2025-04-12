Veteran stage and TV actor Javed Kodu passes away after prolonged illness

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani stage and television actor Javed Kodu, widely recognized for his comedic talent and distinctive short stature, has passed away after a long battle with illness.

The veteran performer, who dedicated more than four decades to the entertainment industry, leaves behind a legacy of laughter, resilience, and heartfelt performances.

Born with dwarfism, Javed Kodu faced numerous societal and professional challenges throughout his life. Despite being subjected to mockery and discrimination both off and on stage, he rose above the odds to become one of Pakistan’s most beloved theatre personalities. His stage name “Kodu” was affectionately given to him by the legendary comedian Akhtar Hussain Albela.

Kodu began his acting journey in 1981 with the play Sode Baaz and went on to star in over 150 Punjabi and Urdu films and countless stage productions. His most memorable television work includes the drama Ashiyana, which is fondly remembered by fans to this day.

A familiar face on comedy shows, Kodu made emotional appearances on platforms like Zabardast with Wasi Shah and Mazaaq Raat, where he opened up about the pain of societal rejection, professional insults, and the bullying he endured due to his height. In one heart-wrenching memory, he recalled being attacked with stones as a child for being short — an incident cruelly supported by the aggressor’s father.

Despite such hardships, Javed Kodu became a household name, with audiences flocking to see shows just for his presence. He often spoke about the pain caused by some co-stars who ridiculed him on stage, yet he continued to perform with unmatched grace and humor.

He was married and is survived by his son Salman Kodu, as well as another son, Shera, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and is a well-known performer on Mazaaq Raat.

Kodu’s contributions to Pakistani theatre and film are immeasurable, and his passing marks the end of an era for stage comedy. Tributes have poured in from across the country, celebrating his spirit, resilience, and the joy he brought to millions.

Javed Kodu will be remembered not only for his iconic roles and sharp wit but also for his courage in the face of adversity, and for proving that true talent knows no physical bounds.