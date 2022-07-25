Viceroy’s optics and Pakistan economic outlook

The Governor of State Bank, Dr. Murtaza Syed has said that the nation should reject the negative fake news circulating on social media regarding depleting situation of the National Economy because the current leadership at SBP is fully capable and authorized to manage all the regulatory functions. According to Syed, Central Bank is fully engaged with global institutions to overcome the present challenges in the international economic environment.

While commenting on the country’s current economic outlook, he said that the world is still in the process of overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the next 12 months will be very challenging for the global economy. According to him, record increases are occurring in the international commodity prices on a daily basis and the Central Bank is tightening its policies according to the situation. He said that the emerging markets are facing a sharp rise in inflation, while financial pressures are growing in countries with high debt levels.

Dr. Murtaza expressed his belief that Pakistan is not among the most vulnerable countries in the world, based on the following, three fundamental reasons: Pakistan has a reasonable Debt-Level of 70% of its GDP, which is not justifiable to categorize Pakistan’s ‘Debt-to-GDP’ ratio with Ghana (80% Ratio), Egypt (90% Ratio), and Zambia (100% Ratio), while Sri-Lanka has 120% ratio. Similarly, Pakistan’s External-Debt is 40% of GDP, while Tunisia has 90%, Angola has 120% and Zambia has over 150%. In contrast, only 7% of Pakistan’s External Debt is Short-Term, which is manageable despite the current strain on the national economy.

Pakistan is passing through a critical phase of its history as the country’s economy is in a weak position due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine while politicized economic policies of the successive governments had brought the national economy to the verge of collapse. The competing political leaders had sought to use their governance, fiscal and economic measures as well as foreign policies as a tool to garner public support to grab or retain power. After assuming office, the coalition government encountered the major challenge of supporting an exhausted economy and refilling the drained foreign reserves of the country. The Prime Minister sat on a voyage of friendly countries to get some financial assistance while opposition and Intelligentsia were debating on the scopes of the Country’s default under the devastating effects of rising inflation, acute energy crisis, and scanty reserves vis-a-vis least hope for the revival of IMF program and monetary assistance from friendly nations.

The Acting Governor of the state bank acted proactively and assured the public about the wisdom, empowerment, and capacity of his team and presented a tally of technical statistics and the nature of Pakistan’s foreign loans, borrowing position, and global standing of the country along with the measures taken by the SBP to sustain the economy. Although, Governor State Bank expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of the events and vowed to tackle the problem diligently, yet masses are aware of the fact that the governmor has no say in government affairs and no control over the reckless policies of the politicians.

In fact, the nation can’t rely on the statement of an impotent and provisional official, therefore, the government must act responsibly by avoiding emotional and politicized economic decisions to steer clear of any economic upheaval in the future.