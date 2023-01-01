Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story has been the talk of the town since they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021. Their social media accounts are full of adorable posts, showcasing their deep love and affection for each other.

Recently, the power couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their heartfelt wishes for each other. Vicky and Katrina have always been open about their relationship, and it was no different on their special day.

Moreover, Katrina was also seen celebrating various festivals with Vicky’s Punjabi family, including Diwali, Karwachauth, and Lohri, indicating her strong bond with her husband’s family.

Speaking of their relationship, Vicky had previously shared that Katrina had started speaking Punjabi bit by bit, indicating her love and respect for his cultural background.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot,’ while Vicky Kaushal was seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next project in the pipeline, which has already generated a lot of buzz among fans.